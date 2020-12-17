Bebe Rexha Slays In Bejeweled Lingerie, Waist-Whittling Corset, & Bunny Ears

Bebe posed for the cover of a magazine.

Bebe Rexha looked like a smokeshow while showcasing her bombshell curves in sparkly lingerie. On Thursday, December 17, the “Say My Name” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at one of the pictures that will appear in an upcoming magazine feature, and the shot that she shared set the comments section of her post on fire.

Bebe, 31, revealed that her pic was for the music issue of famed photographer Ellen Von Unwerth’s VON magazine. According to a post on the publication’s Instagram account, which can be seen here, the singer will be featured on the cover. The special edition will be available sometime next year.

In her teaser image, Bebe looked ready to celebrate. She posed in front of a massive tiered cake slathered with black frosting and decorated with contrasting white piping. The icing was artfully applied to form vine-like patterns. Fake candles glowed on each round layer of the decadent dessert.

Bebe rocked a lingerie set in a nude shade that was almost an exact match with her creamy skin tone. Her revealing ensemble was covered with glittering jewels and crystals in an array of different shapes and sizes. A few gems had also been affixed to her skin above her collarbones in lieu of jewelry.

A balconette bra put the buxom performer’s perky assets on full display while enhancing their roundness. Beneath her bust, she wore a classic corset designed by burlesque model Miss Tosh. The shapewear cinched her in at the waist to make her hourglass figure look even more extreme. A bedazzled panty peeked out from the bottom of her satin garter belt. The wide belt’s numerous straps were clipped onto a pair of white thigh-high stockings.

Bebe completed her outfit with a headband topped with a large pair of white plush bunny ears. Her vivid red tresses were styled with a glamorous side part and formed into soft waves. She was pictured gripping the ends of a few locks and holding them up. She finished her pose by standing with her shapely thighs apart and tilting her chin down. Her plump pout was seductively parted, and she aimed her brown eyes upward somewhere above the camera.

Bebe shared all the important details about her look in her caption, as well as the location of her photoshoot: the Cakeland art installation in Los Angeles.

Her followers were quick to let her know how much they adored her look.

“Obsessed with this outfit,” read one message left in the comments section of her post.

“You are one fine looking bunny,” another admirer wrote.

“Omg you are a queen! Pick up your crown sis!” commented a third fan.

