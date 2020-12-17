‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Hides Feelings From Finn

Spoilers for Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will hide something from her boyfriend. However, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) sixth sense tells him something is off in their relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that even though Steffy tries to conceal her feelings, Finn knows that something is wrong.

Steffy Has A Guilty Conscience

Steffy has a secret that she’s hiding from everyone. She can’t tell anybody that she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) slept together on the night that he thought his wife was cheating on him. At first, it seemed as if she regretted her one-night fling with her ex, but it soon became apparent that the lovemaking has stirred up old feelings.

Both she and Liam finally admitted that they still loved each other. However, they couldn’t see a way forward together. As seen in the image below, Liam told Steffy that he also loved his wife. She then pleaded with him not to tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) about what they had done. Initially, Liam resisted because he wanted to come clean, but Steffy convinced him to stay quiet for her sake. She didn’t want Finn to know that she has been unfaithful.

"I love you Steffy, but I love Hope too." – Liam #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aJXZ1HCVqA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 16, 2020

A Boyfriend Knows On ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

However, Steffy will jeopardize her own relationship. She and Finn have been getting pretty cozy, and he is getting to know her well. In fact, she recently told Liam that he spends a couple of nights with her per week.

So, the physician will be able to tell that something has changed between them. He may not pinpoint what it is, but he knows that Steffy is not acting like herself. According to The TV Guide, he may question his girlfriend, but she might just brush it off as nothing.

Not too long ago, Finn was staring at the portrait of Steffy and Liam on the wall. Ominous music played while Finn glared at the pic. He wasn’t happy that she was still clinging to the memory of them together, even if it was only for Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) sake. Could Finn have a jealous streak?

In fact, Finn himself may start putting the pieces together. Hope has already told him that Liam caught Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and the mannequin together. Liam thought that the dummy was Hope and didn’t come home.

If Steffy continues acting strangely, Finn may start asking uncomfortable questions. So, she needs to pull herself together if she doesn’t want him to find out the truth.