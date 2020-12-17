Julianne Hough & Tituss Burgess Host ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas’

Julianne Hough and Tituss Burgess will bring some holiday cheer to Christmas morning as they host the special “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.” From the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, this year’s special will feature merry performances by some of today’s hottest artists. The episode will showcase spectacular moments in exciting locations around the parks, laugh-out-loud moments from actor Keegan-Michael Key, social moments with TikTok creator Alex Ojeda, heartwarming family stories, Disney Cast Member highlights, a look into Disney Dreamers Academy and more festive surprises.

Some favorite Disney characters will also make special appearances in performances that are sure to thrill viewers.

Viewers will also be treated to sneak peeks of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, coming in 2021 to EPCOT as well as a teaser from Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, a Disney Plus original series. There will also be a performance featuring music from Disney and Pixar’s upcoming feature film, Soul, which will make its debut on Christmas Day, per an ABC press release.

The following singers and songs will be featured and performed as a way to continue the holiday cheer of the program. Part of the schedule even includes Julianne and Tituss singing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Kent Phillips / ABC

Becky G will perform two tunes, including “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Feliz Navidad.” The Florida A&M University Gospel Choir will lift spirits by singing “Joy to the World.”

Jon Batiste will sing “It’s All Right” from Soul and the holiday standard, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Keedron Bryant with add his voice to the Florida A&M University Gospel Choir for a performance of “Someday at Christmas.”

Maddie & Tae perform “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Tituss Burgess will sing solo on the tune “This Christmas,” Tori Kelly and the A&M University Gospel Choir collaborate on “Let It Snow,” and Trevor Jackson will lend his voice to “The Christmas Song.”

The show will air at 10 a.m. EST on December 25.

Those who love Disney or just would love to hear some musical favorites reimagined in a new way were thrilled to hear about this Christmas morning special and left comments on the Instagram post seen above.

“I can’t wait to watch the Disney Christmas Celebration,” wrote one fan.

“Leaving this on while me and the kiddos open presents,” penned a second follower.

“I hope these are all new performances they are showing, it sounds like a great lineup,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Titus? Julianne? I am there, a magical morning indeed,” remarked a fourth fan.