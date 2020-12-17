Anne-Marie Enjoys Boat Ride In Green Swimsuit Ahead Of Dubai Performance

British singer Anne-Marie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The songstress is currently overseas in Dubai and is scheduled to perform at the Dubai Shopping Festival on December 18.

The “Do It Right” hitmaker stunned in a green swimsuit that displayed her decolletage. She teamed her ensemble with a short-sleeved white shirt which she left to hang off her shoulders. She went barefoot and kept her nails short for the occasion. Anne-Marie accessorized herself with a multicolored necklace, a gold watch, rings, and small dangling earrings. She styled her pink hair in one long plait that was tied up in a high ponytail with a big scrunchie.

Anne-Marie is a fan of body art and displayed the ink tattooed on her legs and arms. According to Steal Her Style, the BRIT Award-nominated star has 14 known tattoos.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to five images and one video clip within the same upload.

In the first shot, Anne-Marie was captured at the front of a boat while surrounded by a yellow sunset. She leaned back and rested her arms behind her while gazing over to her right. The chart-topping entertainer showcased her side profile and raised her left leg.

In the next slide, Anne-Marie curled her feet up and continued to look in the same direction.

In the third frame, she leaned forward and sported a cheesy grin while squinting both her eyes.

In the fifth slide, Anne-Marie was filmed shaking a champagne bottom by the edge of the boat until the cork flew off.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 252,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.6 million followers.

“Your figure is insane,” one user wrote.

“I wanna look like u,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my God, what a beauty,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous blue heart emoji.

In an interview with What’s On, Anne-Marie discussed how it feels to be performing and visiting Dubai again.

“To be honest it’s amazing to be back, it feels like a dream. It feels like I haven’t been out of London in so long. It’s so odd because this is like what I’m used to – traveling to different places and then it just stopped. It’s so good to be here,” she said.