Sofia Bevarly Exposes Abs & Flaunts Voluptuous Assets In A Plunging Top While Posing In A Hotel Room

Sofia Bevarly showed off her ample bust in the most recent photo shared on her feed. The December 17 Instagram post included one solo shot of the model wearing a plunging shirt that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured Sofia posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a window that allowed plenty of natural light to spill in over her figure. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was at the Fairwind Hotel in Miami, reminding her audience to find a hotel with “bombbb lighting.” She draped her hands near her hips and tilted her head slightly, meeting the lens with an alluring gaze.

Sofia flaunted her bombshell curves in a plunging top with a deep V-neckline that barely contained her voluptuous assets. The purple garment was constructed of ribbed fabric that added another sexy element to the look. The piece was tight on her arms, and she wore its sleeves rolled near her elbows. The middle of the ensemble was bunched up around her midsection, and it had a set of ties on each side that trailed over her front, helping draw attention to her flat tummy.

She teamed the look with a pair of dark bottoms. The garment had a thick band that was tight on her waist, accentuating her hourglass curves. It had a pair of drawstrings that tied in the middle of her waist. The photo was cropped near the model’s hips, and it was unable to be determined if she was wearing shorts or pants.

She styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and equal amounts of hair spilled over her shoulders and back. Sofia kept her accessories simple, rocking a thin black bracelet on one wrist as her only visible one.

In its short time live, the post has been earning a ton of attention from Sofia’s 1.4 million followers. More than 15,000 have double-tapped the image and 200-plus left comments for the social media star. Some Instagrammers applauded Sofia on her curvaceous physique, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Rocking it! I would love to do a fitness or cyberpunk themed photoshoot with you at some point,” one follower commented.

“You look so beautiful,” a second chimed in with a few red hearts.

“Finest woman in the planet!….fact. Thanks for making my day,” another wrote with a few flames.

“Yeah, I think you did it. You definitely found it. Nice shot!” one more chimed in, referencing the caption.