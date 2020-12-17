Demi Rose Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Bodysuit With Plunging Neckline

When it comes to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media, nobody does it like Demi Rose. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared an update that featured her wearing a pair of thigh-high boots and a bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

The brunette bombshell was dressed all in black for the photo shoot. Her bodysuit featured a zippered front, which she wore undone below her breasts. The number also had high-cut legs. Demi’s boots had an alligator texture on them, and they went to the middle of her thighs. She completed her look with a faux fur coat that hung down to her knees.

Demi wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail, and the ends were draped over one shoulder.

The beauty also sported a pair of black sunglasses on her face.

The update consisted of two pictures that captured Demi standing outside near a peach-and-white-colored wall. A gray door was also on the building behind her.

In the first frame, Demi faced the camera while she gazed at the lens with her lips slightly parted. She held the front of the coat open with one hand. She posed with one hip cocked to the side and one leg forward, showing off the bare skin on her thighs. The stance put her ample chest on display.

The second photo was similar to the first as it captured Demi from the front but at a slight angle. She held one hand up on her sunglasses while she looked away from the camera with a serious expression. Her cleavage and flat abs were on display while she posed with one leg forward.

In the caption, Demi wrote that the outfit was from online retailer Fashion Nova.

The post was wildly popular among her 15.4 million followers, with more than 71,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

“Flawless outstanding eccentric lovely beauty,” one admirer replied.

“You are one of my favorite Instagram models,” wrote a second fan, adding two smiley face emoji with heart-eyes.

“I have to say that you’re totally exotically beautiful and gorgeous young lady,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“You are the goddess of beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the week, Demi shared a photo that saw her showing off her curvaceous figure in another dark outfit. The set had a skintight black crop top with a ruched seam up the middle that accentuated her ample bustline while showing off her abs.