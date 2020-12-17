‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Amanda Leans On Devon After Making A Discovery

New The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Amanda and Devon continue to grow closer when she leans on him after learning more about her biological mom. Amanda actress Mishael Morgan previewed her on-screen alter ego’s storyline to Soap Opera Digest recently.

After thinking she was over wanting to know more about her history, Amanda hired a private investigator to find out more about her biological mother and her late twin, Hilary. The PI calls with more details, and she finds out that a woman from a wealthy family named Naya was her and Hilary’s mom. Rose was Naya’s cousin. For some reason, Rose adopted one baby, leaving the other to foster care.

What’s more, the PI even has a picture of Naya, which opens up all sorts of excitement and fears for Amanda. She’d often longed to know what her mom looked like, but learning more details also leaves her wondering why Naya, who came from a well-to-do family, didn’t look for her later in life.

“There are so many mixed emotions for Amanda because she’s been wondering and fantasizing for a long time about what her mother looks like. Seeing this picture does cause a level of excitement and joy, but that’s also mixed with fear and anger. Amanda is looking at the woman who chose to abandon her, so she’s feeling frustration and pain,” Morgan said.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Amanda decides that the picture is enough for her. She tells Devon (Bryton James) that she’s not going to pursue it any further for the time being. After all, the pain of growing up and feeling abandoned is something that she overcame to become the strong, successful lawyer she is today. She isn’t willing to risk losing any of her progress, especially for a woman who hasn’t made an effort to become part of her life throughout all these years. She doesn’t want to find herself returning to the place of being a person without a family.

However, Amanda’s resolve is shaken when the PI texts her that Naya lives about an hour from Genoa City. To know that her mother is so close weakens her resolve to leave the past alone. She decides to find her, and Amanda leans on Devon for help. He agrees to go with her to see Naya, which makes them closer than ever before.

“The whole journey has been a roller coaster for Amanda, full of ups and down, and this ride isn’t going to stop anytime soon,” the actress previewed.