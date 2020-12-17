Daisy Marquez Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Mexican makeup artist Daisy Marquez updated her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 16, with a racy new image of herself, dazzling thousands of her 1.6 million followers.

The 22-year-old internet starlet photographed herself in the mirror with her black Apple iPhone while in her bathroom. Daisy was front and center in the snapshot as she struck a sexy pose.

The influencer stood with the front of her form facing the mirror as she popped one hip out to showcase her killer curves. She pushed her chest forward and had her left hand up to her mouth, drawing the eye to her full lips. She engaged with the camera by staring directly into its lens.

Her long raven-colored locks were wrapped up in a white hair towel, leaving just a few baby hairs on the top-left corner of her face visible to the audience. She rocked her square-cut nails long with a bold white polish that popped against her caramel complexion.

Her killer figure was on show in a blue floral lace lingerie set from Savage X Fenty, an intimates brand founded by singer-songwriter Rihanna in 2018. The bra featured two adjustable shoulder straps, two-tone lace, rose gold tone hardware, and padded cups that pushed forth an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the undergarment with a pair of the High Leg Brazilian bottoms, per the website’s description. The briefs were high-rise with an elastic waistband, calling attention to Daisy’s slim core, and featured moderate coverage that still managed to flaunt her curvy hips. She completed the bedroom look with a white bath robe that added a cozy element to her risqué ensemble.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Savage X Fenty’s Instagram handle and stated that she is a brand ambassador for the company.

The post went live less than one day ago and has already received more than 169,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with Daisy’s multitude of fans. Nearly 2,000 admirers also relayed their adulation for her natural physique, stunning looks, and choice of apparel in the comments section.

“Stop teasing us,” one user pleaded, following with a monkey emoji.

“Pure and beautiful,” a second fan added, filling their comment with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Ok this is your color for sure,” a third admirer asserted.

“This picture will live in my mind rent free,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has wowed her fans with sizzling images on more than one occasion in the past. Just a few weeks ago, she shared another post that captured her in scanty emerald-colored lingerie.