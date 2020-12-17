Yovanna Ventura Rubs Oil On Pert Derriere While Wearing Skimpy Bikini In Tantalizing Video

On Thursday, December 17, American model Yovanna Ventura uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of a sizzling snap and a brief video.

The photo showed the 25-year-old laying on a lounge chair in front of numerous potted trees. Two products from the brand Alo’s Glow System had been placed on the table next to her.

Yovanna bent her knee and rested one of her hands above her head. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a black bandeau top adorned with a floral pattern and a pair of matching side-tie bottoms. Her toned midsection and lean legs were put on full display.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves. She also sported both a manicure and a pedicure with her nails painted a flattering red color that beautifully complemented her tan skin.

The video began with Yovanna facing away from the camera before resting her pert derriere on the white planter. She held onto a bottle of Alo’s Head-To-Toe Glow Oil and applied it to her legs. She put some oil in her hands and rubbed the product onto her legs, her round bottom, her stomach, and her arms.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Alo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 32,000 likes. Quite a few of Yovanna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a purple heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Definitely a beautiful stunning glow,” added a different devotee, along with numerous lipstick mark, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji.

“Definition of perfect is you ily,” remarked another admirer.

“Looking gorgeous baby girl,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by both the picture and the video. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yovanna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging white tank top and figure-hugging jeans. That post has been liked over 79,000 times since it was shared.