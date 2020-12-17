Christina Milian Gets Soaking Wet In Green String Bikini During Slow Motion Video

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with some new content of herself. The mom-of-two, who is currently expecting her third child, is a celebrity ambassador for a number of brands and is using the social media platform to promote Fashion Nova for her most recent post.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a green bikini with thin straps that went around her neck. The skimpy item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her growing stomach. She teamed the look with matching bottoms that were tied up with string on each side of her hips. Milian kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a bracelet and small stud earrings. She styled her dark curly hair down and showed off her natural beauty.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to one image and one video clip within the same upload.

In the first shot, Milian was captured in the sea in front of a number of palm trees and a cloudy blue sky. The location appeared to be very quiet and peaceful and looked like a postcard.

The singer gazed to her left and showcased her side profile. Milian rested her arms beside her and placed her hands in the water. She tilted her head up and was seemingly enjoying her view.

In the next slide, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress shared a short clip of herself coming out from under the water in slow motion. Milian’s curly locks draped behind her and went completely straight due to them being soaking wet.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 117,000 likes and over 525 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“You are a natural beauty. Really like your personality. All the music you have done and rly loved the move Falling Inn Love. All the best to you and your family,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful your belly looks gorgeous,” another person shared.

“God damn woman! No wonder he knocked ya up again!!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You deserve this happiness beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer netted yellow dress that featured short sleeves. The attire had tassels hanging off and displayed her matching patterned two-piece underneath. Milian scraped back her dark hair completely off her face and tied her locks into a bun.