Gabby Allen Flashes Toned Legs While Wearing Sexy Dress & Cowboy Boots

Former reality TV contestant Gabby Allen has been showing her Instagram followers plenty of skin this week, and on Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing site to flash her legs in a burnt orange dress and a pair of cowboy boots.

Gabby looked to be dressed for a night out. The dress was long, and it featured a halter-style neck. She wore a gold chain belt from which several other chains and pendants hung. The fabric was gathered around her waist, with folds highlighting her chest. Her boots had small heels and came up to the middle of her calves. They were white and covered with black and brown cow-print spots.

The popular influencer wore her blond locks with a deep side part and styled in loose waves.

For accessories, Gabby went with a chunky necklace that had a large pendant hanging from the middle. She also sported a pair of hoop earrings and a ring.

Gabby was standing near a small swimming pool for the snap. It was evening, as the sky was dark and the inside of a pool was lit up. On the other side of a glass balcony, part of a cityscape was visible.

The reality star faced the lens. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face while her bronzed skin popped against the night sky. She pulled the front of her dress up, revealing her shapely thighs. With one leg propped to one side, she showed off her boots. She arched her back slightly, flaunting her bustline and trim midsection.

In the caption, she left a playful remark.

Many of her 1.1 million followers seemed to enjoy seeing her in the outfit, and dozens took some time to tell her so.

“This is beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Always coming through with the fits,” wrote a second admirer, adding several flame emoji.

“OMG u look absolutely beautiful love this dress so much,” gushed a third fan.

“You’re something else,” added a fourth follower with two heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Just yesterday, Gabby revealed quite a bit more skin when she shared an update that featured her wearing a skimpy bikini top and a pair of unbuttoned shorts. She showcased her flexibility as well as her fit physique while she did the splits on top of an off-road vehicle parked in the desert. Another photo captured her with the shorts off, revealing tiny swimsuit bottoms.