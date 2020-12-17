Allie Auton Goes Pantsless In A White Button-Down & Houndstooth Vest

Allie Auton ditched her pants in the most recent look shared on her Instagram page. The model’s December 17 post included four photos that saw her rocking the same sexy look.

The first image captured the model facing the camera. She stood beside a concrete wall, and a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Allie looked to one side with a slight smile and placed her hands in front of her waist. She had one foot on the ground and the opposite knee bent like a flamingo.

Allie opted for a sexy outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She rocked a white button-down shirt which gave off major Risky Business vibes, wearing the first few buttons undone. Her collar was popped, adding a preppy vibe to the outfit. The long sleeves were loose on her arms, and she wore the cuffs rolled up. The shirt proceeded to drape over her legs while its short length left her bronzed stems in full view.

The model added a second layer to her outfit and included a sweater vest with a deep v-neckline. The piece was patterned with a black-and-white houndstooth print, and it fit baggy on her slender frame. Allie added a pair of black combat boots that laced up in the front. She styled her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled down her back. She wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head to complete the ensemble. She also rocked a pair of small earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling.

The second photo in the set was snapped selfie-style. Allie put one hand over her heart and directed a stare into the lens. The third image in the series included just a shot of her lower legs and boots, while the last one was zoomed out and showed her whole outfit.

Within a matter of hours, the post amassed thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Some complimented Allie on the hot look, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Simply breathtaking Absolutely Gorgeous Very Attractive,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart to the end of their comment.

“Killing it my friend,” a second person wrote, adding a few flames to their message.

“I can’t with you,” one more devotee chimed in.

“Where are your sunglasses from? Looking fab,” a fourth fan asked.