‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Deena Cortese Is Stunned When The Boys Share Their Big Secret

A new teaser for the television series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features a stunned Deena Cortese after she learns the big secret that Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have for her. The boys, who invited Deena’s ex-pal Angelina Pivarnick to their family get-together, revealed the news to her during a quiet dinner, but they were not quite prepared for her reaction.

Deena, who revealed that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Chris Buckner, was told she was “glowing” by the men before they dropped the bomb that Angelina was on her way to the protected and COVID-free bubble in the Las Vegas resort.

They said they had to let her know a “double booking” was happening.

Mike told Deena that honesty was the best policy and told her that Angelina was on her way.

Deena looked stunned at the news. She said that being pregnant, she did not want to be put in a position where she would see her. While she appreciated that Mike wanted everyone to talk out their differences, this wasn’t the time or place. The thought of having to confront Angelina brought Deena to tears.

The boys then shared that in order to keep Deena happy, they had a surprise for her. A video of her husband and their son CJ, who were on their way.

Deena and Angelina had not spoken directly to one another since Angelina’s nuptials in November 2019 when ex-castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena made a toast that the bride felt was inappropriate. Deena even said on camera during the episode that she would never film with Angelina again. The drama ensued on social media after the airing of the show and continued for months afterward. It was one year since they had seen one another.

Fans of the series were divided about the reunion.

