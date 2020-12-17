Casey Costelloe Flashes Underboob In A Mismatched Swimsuit As She Gets Drenched Under A Waterfall

Casey Costelloe’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model steamed up her page on Wednesday, December 16 with a sizzling double-pic update from her “holiday adventures” that saw her showing some serious skin.

The Aussie hottie was enjoying the day by a beautiful waterfall in the latest addition to her feed, where she looked hotter than ever in yet another one of her scanty swimsuits. She opted for a mismatched look for the outing, slipping into a taupe-colored bandeau top with thin shoulder straps and a wide neck design that showed off her cleavage and bronzed decolletage. The number also featured a unique white-and-pink triangle pattern along its neckline, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, Casey opted for a pair of bold red bikini bottoms that popped against her deep tan. The garment boasted a high-cut design that allowed her to show off her toned legs in their entirety, as well as a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. It also had a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

The upload kicked off with a close-up shot of the model as she ran her hand over her damp blond locks. She stood directly in front of the camera, focusing on the lens with her piercing blue eyes as water dripped down her makeup-free face. A blur effect fell over the background of the shot, though it was still easy to make out the waterfall pounded down to the ground behind her.

A swipe to the second slide of the post treated fans to a full-length look at the beauty as she sat on top of the rocks underneath the cascading stream of water. She got completely soaked as she posed for the snap by arching her back in a provocative manner — a move that caused her bikini top to ride up on her chest and flash an eyeful of underboob that gave the photo even more of a seductive vibe.

Fans seemed thrilled by Casey’s sizzling update and did not hesitate to let their admiration be known in the comments section.

“Really nice pictures,” one person wrote.

“Amazing body,” praised another fan.

“You are in another level of gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful in every way,” added a fourth admirer.

The share has also racked up nearly 10,000 likes in less than a days time.