Helena Christensen, 51, Slays In A Swimsuit That Bares Her Derrière While Taking A Dip In Freezing Water

Helena modeled a bathing suit with a cheeky back.

Helena Christensen showed off her pert posterior and her superior interior decorating skills in her latest Instagram share. The 51-year-old supermodel uploaded two very different pics to her page on Thursday, December 17, and they were met with an outpouring of adoration from her 759,000 followers.

Helena was absent in the first photo included in her double-image slideshow. It was a shot of some of the décor inside her gorgeous home, where her pet Australian shepherd was putting her furniture to good use. The pooch looked nice and cozy all curled up on a couch. The sofa had a vintage appearance with cream upholstery and a floral pattern. A few pink blankets had been placed on the seat cushions, while a single throw pillow was propped up against the back. The pillow was decorated with an anchor, two Stars of David, and the letters “USA.”

Behind the couch, still life paintings of flowers hung on a teal accent wall with built-in shelving. The shelves displayed an array of different items that possibly offered some insight into Helena’s personality, including books, trinkets, porcelain figurines, flowers, and small art pieces.

The mother-of-one moved outdoors for her second snapshot. It showed Helena standing in the murky, thigh-deep water of a river. The riverbank in the background was partially comprised of layers of rock. Icicles hung from a few stone ledges, offering visual evidence of how cold it was outside. The ageless model braved the elements in a blue-and-white striped swimsuit with a cheeky back that showcased her perky buns. She wore the maillot layered over what appeared to be a blue-and-pink bra. Her thick brunette mane was styled in bouncy waves. The wind tossed her hair around, likely making her feel even more of a chill.

Helena kept her backside angled toward the camera as she hunched her shoulders up and glanced back at the camera. She looked like she was struggling to smile rather than grimace, which was likely because she was somewhat uncomfortable. In her caption, she described the water as “friggin freezin.” However, she added that it was “awesome.”

Helena’s photos were taken at her remote property located in the Catskill Mountains. She often uses her sanctuary’s natural setting as a backdrop when modeling clothing and swimwear from her own label, Stærk & Christensen. Her latest peek at her retreat — and her rear-end — received rave reviews from her IG followers.

“Your bottom is awesome as is your sense of style!” wrote one fan.

“A stunningly beautiful lady with a fantastic posterior,” read another message.

“Beautiful room. Gorgeous woman. Very cute bottom,” added one more admirer.