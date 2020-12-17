Kindly Myers & Two Pals Pose Together In String Bikinis In Cancun: ‘Girl Gang’

Kindly Myers enlisted the help of two friends to pose for a smoking-hot new post that has been earning her rave reviews. The model shared the photo to her Instagram feed on Thursday morning, and her 2.2 million fans have been thrilled with the sight.

The update included two photos that saw the girls in the same, sexy attire. The first image was zoomed in, while the second offered a better view of the ladies’ entire figures. A geotag in the update indicated that they were in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The trio was posing together on a sandy white beach that included a picture-perfect backdrop with palm trees and an ocean.

Kindly stood in the back of the pack, and her figure was turned in profile. She grabbed her friend Lizzy Acosta’s arm and gazed into the lens with a sultry stare. Kindly looked stunning in a pink bikini that showed more than it covered. It had a halter-style top that secured around her neck, and its thin straps left her bronzed arms on display.

She added a pair of scanty bottoms with string sides, and the high design showed her shapely thighs. The hot cut also accentuated the model’s tiny waist and midsection. Kindly styled her long, blond locks with a center part and hair spilled over her back. She added a small diamond ring as her only visible accessory.

Lizzy rocked a blue camo-print bikini that was equally hot. It had a set of small cups that teased a peek of sideboob. She paired the look with matching bottoms that were worn low on her navel and showed some of her flat tummy.

Kayla Moody stood in the front of the pack, opting for an orange camo-print bikini. The garment was outlined in black and had a small set of triangular cups that covered her chest. The front covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing off her ample bust. The bottoms matched the color and style of Kayla’s top, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore.

In the caption of the post, Kindly made sure to tag the photographer and Michi Bikinis. It has not taken long for her fans to express their love for the update, and it’s earned more than 5,600 likes and 160 comments in an hour.

“You guys look absolutely gorgeous!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Beautiful And Sexy Princesses wow,” a second social media user commented.

“Good Morning kindly y’all ladies looking very lovely,” a third social media user chimed in.

“That trio looks like heaven to me,” one more noted.