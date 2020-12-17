Alexa Collins Slays In A Black Bikini While Cuddling Up To Her Adorable Puppy: ‘Poolside With Bae’

Alexa's dog's name is Tzatziki.

Alexa Collins recently spent some time relaxing poolside with her “bae” and was certainly dress to impress for the outing. The model took to her Instagram account this morning to share a few snaps from her time by the water that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The Florida cutie posed underneath the shade of a large patio umbrella in the double-pic update. She stood right at the edge of the pool, where an inflatable yellow float could be seen wading through the water behind her as she worked the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Cradled in her arm was her fluffy gray puppy, Tzatziki, whom she adopted back in November.

The pint-sized pup is certainly an adorable pet, but it was Alexa herself that stole the show in the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram page. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a tiny black bikini that left very little to the imagination, bringing some serious heat to her feed.

Alexa slayed in her itty-bitty two-piece from Hot Miami Styles that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The set included a bandeau-style top that fell low down her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It featured adjustable square cups with flirty ruffled hemlines. They were positioned far apart on her chest, creating a racy cutout in the middle of her bust that displayed even more of her voluptuous assets.

The lower half of the model’s pool day ensemble just as risque, if not more. The number was black just like her top, and boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It also had a thin stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, helping to accentuate her trim midsection and chiseled abs.

Alexa also added some serious bling to her look, including a gold chain necklace, a shiny watch, and several gorgeous rings. She styled her platinum locks down in voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

Both Alexa and her furry friend earned considerable praise from her massive online audience, many of whom hit up the comments section to let their admiraiton for the pair be known.

“You’re gorgeous. Adorable dog,” one person wrote.

“Two cuties!” quipped another fan.

“Irresistibly beautiful with an amazingly beautiful smile,” a third follower gushed.

“You are a goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 11,000 likes after just two hours of going live.