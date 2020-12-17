Khloe Kardashian Rocks A Bra & Fur Jacket While Posing In Front Of A Christmas Tree & Teasing $75K Giveaway

Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredible body in a new photo that was added to her Instagram feed. The mother of one uploaded the image on December 16, and it’s been getting noticed for several reasons.

The snapshot featured the reality star posing with her body turned in profile. She appeared to be in a living room, standing in front of a tree that was decorated with large ornaments. A few stockings were hung from the mantel, and the stair railing was lined with garland. Khloe was surrounded by luxury purses, and in the caption of the post, she plugged a giveaway. Khloe looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare, her lips slightly parted. She put one leg on the couch in front of her and grabbed her thigh with her hand.

She opted for a sexy set that showcased her incredible figure. On her upper half, she sported a brown bra. It had a set of thin straps that secured over her shoulders. The bra had a thick band that rested at the top of her ribcage, and the sexy cut also showcased her flat tummy. She wore a gray fur coat that draped perfectly off of her frame.

The star teamed the bra with a pair of matching bottoms. The sexy design revealed Khloe’s shapely thighs. She added a pair of glittery knee-high boots, and the trendy accessories had a sizeable heel. Khloe held a large Louis Vuitton bag in one hand to complete her hot look.

Khloe styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, she gave some simple instructions on entering a contest to win a preloaded card with $75,000 on it, plus all the merchandise in the photo.

Within a matter of hours, the post has earned more than 1.6 million likes and 59,000 comments. Some social media users complimented Khloe on her amazing figure, while others commented and let Khloe know who they would share the prize with.

“Khloe you look fab. Good vibes to everyone who reads this️,” one follower wrote, adding a series of rainbow emoji.

“I would share this amazing prize with my loved ones. Covid has hit my family hard. Lost loved ones, and trouble staying a float. This would mean the world to us all right now wishing nothing but luck to everyone!” one more chimed in.

“Omg you look fierce doll,” a third complimented.