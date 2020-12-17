NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Be Traded To Bulls For Carter, Markkanen, Porter, Hutchison & Picks

The Chicago Bulls‘ roster, as currently constructed, is unlikely to be enough to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next year. If they are serious about making some noise in the 2020-21 NBA season, they should strongly consider adding a legitimate superstar before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the dream targets for the Bulls is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a recent article, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster deal that would enable the Bulls to land Towns. In the proposed scenario, the Bulls would send a package that includes Wendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., Chandler Hutchison, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns, Ricky Rubio, Ed Davis, and Jaylen Nowell.

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, Massey believes that the suggested deal makes a lot of sense for Chicago.

“On the other side of the trade, it is very obvious why the deal makes sense. Karl-Anthony Towns is the kind of player that can change a franchise. Teaming up with his former teammate, Zach LaVine, would give the Bulls a lethal duo. For the past few years, the Bulls have been hoping to build their roster into a contender through the NBA Draft. They have put quite a few talented pieces together, but have not become a contender. Thankfully, by making good draft picks, the Bulls could flip some of their young talent to acquire a superstar like Towns.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Towns would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Bulls, giving them a player they could immediately declare as the face of the franchise. His arrival in Chicago would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer.

Last season, he averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Aside from Towns, they would also be receiving a veteran pass-first point guard in Rubio. Zach LaVine would likely have an easy time building chemistry with Towns and Rubio since they already played together in Minnesota for two seasons. If the trio of Towns, Rubio, and LaVine manage to remain healthy throughout the season, it won’t be hard to imagine the Bulls finally ending their playoff drought next year.

As of now, the Timberwolves haven’t given any indication that they are planning to move the All-Star center. However, according to a previous The Inquisitr article, if they struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, Towns may consider demanding a trade from the team.