Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Pert Derrière In Olive Swimsuit

It might be winter in some parts of the world, but Australian model Georgia Gibbs heated up her Instagram page with a set of sizzling snapshots which featured her flaunting her bikini body in an olive swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The bathing suit might have been a one-piece, but it revealed nearly as much skin as any bikini. The neckline went down Georgia’s chest to her waist. The sides were long sections of fabric which were wide at her waist and became more narrow as they reached her shoulders. The bottom of the swimsuit was cheeky, and it had an open back. The color of the fabric flattered her tanned skin.

Georgia posed inside next to a sandy-colored wall for the photo shoot. She included two shots in the update.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled in loose waves, and she accessorized with a pair of small, dangle earrings.

The first frame captured Georgia from the front. She held her hands over her head while she looked off to one side. The front of her bathing suit pressed against her breasts, drawing the eye to her ample cleavage. The pose showed off her flat abs as well as her hourglass shape. Her toned thighs were also hard to miss.

In the second picture, Georgia put her pert derrière on display. The camera captured her standing at a slight angle with one knee bent, flaunting her bottom and shapely thighs. Large armholes displayed plenty of skin on her side. She held her hair above her shoulders, giving her online audience a nice look at her toned back as well as the back of the bathing suit.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Kopper & Zink as the makers of the number. She also wrote that the photos were not retouched and asked her followers what they thought.

Judging from the positive replies in the comments section, her fans were pleased.

“Absolutely stunning Georgia,” wrote one Instagram user, adding flame and heart-eye emoji.

“This is stunning,” a second follower echoed.

“Beautiful and hot girl love you,” a third fan commented with several emoji that included a kiss and a red heart.

“Absolutely gorgeous on you! So beautiful!” a fourth devotee chimed in.

Earlier this month, Georgia shared an update that saw her modeling a skimpy blue bikini while she splashed around in the ocean. The number had small cups which showcased her cleavage and bottoms that had high-cut legs which put her booty on display.