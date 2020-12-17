Chrishell Stause Sizzles In Tiny Red Bikini While Packing On PDA With Keo Motsepe

The 'Selling Sunset' star wowed in her swimwear in Mexico.

Chrishell Stause wowed in a skimpy red bikini while vacationing with Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe this week. The two looked very loved up shortly after going public with their romance, and they packed on the PDA in Mexico.

In candid new photos, which can be seen via the Daily Mail, the Selling Sunset star flashed a big smile and her flawless curves while soaking up the sun during their joint trip with her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko and his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo.

Chrishell was snapped hand in hand with Keo as they walked to the pool. The reality star sizzled in a bright red two-piece, made up of a plunging top that revealed her tanned décolletage with thick straps over both shoulders.

She paired it with skimpy low-rise red and black polka dot bottoms that sat very low under her navel. The two-piece highlighted her flat tummy and toned legs.

The All My Children and Days of Our Lives actress pulled her long hair into a bun and accessorized with metallic-rimmed sunglasses and stud earrings.

Keo rocked his own dark shades and went shirtless to show off his abs in navy swim shorts.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The two looked very much in love as they made their way to the water, where Keo got in first. The snaps showed him helping Chrishell in as he put his hands on her waist and lifted her in.

Chrishell lovingly put both arms over his shoulders as they gazed into one another’s eyes and went in for a kiss. The reality star let her hair down, and her wavy locks cascaded over her left shoulder while they laughed.

The site also shared snaps of Gleb and Cassie by the pool. The Sharknado actress stunned in a tiny light green bikini, featuring underwire cups and two sets of straps over her shoulders.

She wore barely there bottoms with thin strings tied into bows over her hips. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, and she styled her long, blond hair into a bun.

The snaps showed her in the water as Gleb approached her. The dancer was shirtless and rocked blue shorts. They also showed some PDA with a kiss and shared a laugh with Chrishell and Keo.

Meanwhile, his estranged wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, has made it clear she isn’t happy about his new romance following their split back in November.