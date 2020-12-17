‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko’s New Flame Cassie Scerbo Poses On A Golf Cart During Romantic Cabo Getaway

The actress wore a long dress and heels for a day on the golf course.

Gleb Savchenko’s rumored new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, is living it up as she vacations with him in Mexico. The Sharknado actress shared a new photo to Instagram as she seemingly watched the Dancing with the Stars hunk and other friends play golf at the Cabo Real Golf Course.

In the new pic shared with her social media followers, Cassie, 30, posed wearing an off-shoulder, long red floral dress as she sat with her legs propped up in the passenger’s seat of a golf cart. The actress wore clear high-heeled sandals in the snap as she showed off her toned legs. A sun hat and a cooler were also placed on the cart as the gorgeous actress posed for the playful shot.

In the caption, Cassie joked that she found out that she’s now a fan of the sport – or at least a fan of watching others do 18 holes while she drinks margaritas on the sidelines.

In the comments section, several followers agreed that having a spicy margarita in hand is the only way to do golf.

“If you ever need a golfing partner, I’m a mediocre golfer, but an expert margarita drinker!” one follower wrote.

“I think I might be a fan of watching you drink spicy margaritas while you watch people golf,” a second admirer joked.

“But, who wears that golfing?” another commenter asked of Cassie’s fashionable outfit.

Cassie posted a second angle of her golf cart pose on her Instagram story. She also included a photo of her sitting on a hotel terrace in a white robe with two breakfast plates in front of her, as well as a nighttime shot of an unseen group gathered around a fire pit.

“I love my friends so much it hurts,” Cassie captioned the shot.

The “friends” are presumably Gleb, his best friend Keo Motsepe, and Keo’s new girlfriend, Chrishell Stause, who was also Gleb’s Dancing with the Stars partner. Earlier this week, Cassie shared an image of the foursome on her story, which showed Gleb posing with his arm around her as they posed on a patio at the Le Blanc Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Cassie’s new photo comes just one month after Gleb announced he was separating from his wife of 14 years, dancer Elena Samodanova. As Gleb partied in Mexico with several pals, his estranged wife told her Instagram followers that she is “pissed” at him and is unsure of the future of the dance studio they own together. Elena, who shares two daughters with the Russian DWTS pro, previously accused Gleb of “ongoing infidelity” during their marriage.