‘The View’ Is The Most-Watched Daytime Show For The First Time In Its 24-Year History

The View is the most-watched show on daytime television for the first time in its 24-year history, beating other syndicated network talk and cable news series, as announced in an Instagram post seen here. The series — hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro — also ranked No. 1 in total viewers.

This puts The View ahead of its competition — which includes Live with Kelly and Ryan, Dr. Phil, and NBC’s third hour of Today — among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows, and news programs, per an ABC press release. The release also reported that The View had its most-watched season in six years, and for the 13th consecutive week ranked No. 1 in both households and total viewers.

Fans of the series were excited for the women who discuss politics, interview celebrities, and debate everyday topics.

“Keep this table! There is no need for constant yelling or arguing for it to be successful!!” expressed one user in the comments section of the Instagram share.

“Barbara would be so proud! Please give us an update on her. Is she ok? Can she call into the show or video chat? We miss her!” added a second viewer.

“I love to hear all of their views!!! That’s the point! Right? I miss seeing and hearing Meagan’s views also,” penned a third Instagram user, referring to the conservative commentator’s absence following the birth of her daughter this fall.

Meghan responded on Twitter that her return date would be January 4, 2021. The initial tweet included an image of Eva Longoria’s character from Desperate Housewives tapping her fingers on a table. The tweet noted that the fan was “waiting and waiting” for Meghan’s return to The View.

“You guys really know how to make a girl feel missed!” Meghan penned in response.

“Well deserved! I watch every day,” noted a fourth fan.

Over the past 24 years, public perception of The View has changed, particularly among politicians who have made the show a regular campaign stop to express talking points. Politicians including Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Corey Booker have appeared there, as have John Kasich, Chris Christie, and Ivanka Trump.

The View was created by Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie as a place where women of different generations, backgrounds, and views could come together and talk. Joy Behar is the only remaining member of the original cast, which included Barbara Walters, Debbie Matenopoulos, Meredith Viera, and Star Jones.