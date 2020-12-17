NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Might Soon Demand A Trade From Timberwolves, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

According to Bleacher Report, there’s a possibility that Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will be among the next few superstar players to demand a trade, following the likes of Houston Rockets guard James Harden and his former teammate Russell Westbrook.

As explained on Thursday by the outlet’s Zach Buckley, the “clock is perpetually ticking” for the Timberwolves, who had previously lost top-tier players such as Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love amid the team’s consistent lack of success in the regular season and infrequent playoff appearances. While Towns might have been placated by the acquisition of D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, the Bleacher Report writer stressed that Minnesota’s continued struggles might soon wear on the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

“Towns has a single playoff trip to show for his first five seasons, and that was effectively keyed by a player who forced his way out of the Gopher State shortly thereafter (Jimmy Butler). Kemba Walker had more playoff appearances through his first five seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats-turned-Hornets; his team went 28-120 in his first two years.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

According to Buckley, there are other factors that might make Towns want out of the Timberwolves. These include the possibility that the organization might have overpaid for guard Malik Beasley given how he had only one “good month” in Minnesota, as well as the perception that the club might have “reached” on last year’s No. 6 overall pick, Jarrett Culver, and this year’s top draft choice, Anthony Edwards. In addition, he noted that Towns and Russell have both developed a reputation as subpar defenders.

Furthermore, it was also pointed out that there have been some rumors suggesting that Towns may be “as good as gone” from the Timberwolves, as claimed by an unnamed teammate while speaking to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson.

Towns was limited to just 35 games due to injuries in the 2019-20 season, though he still managed to post his usual big numbers. According to Basketball-Reference, the former Kentucky Wildcats star averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range.

Talking about what could be next for Towns if he asks to be moved, Buckley predicted that he might “hold particular appeal” to the New York Knicks, whose recently hired team president, Leon Rose, used to work as the big man’s agent. Other teams have also been brought up in recent trade ideas involving Towns, including the Boston Celtics, who, as suggested in October, could land the 25-year-old for a package centered on Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.