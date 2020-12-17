‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Shares A Selfie While Lying In Bed

French model Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” as a child, wowed her 3.8 million followers after posting a series of new uploads to her social media feeds, including one photo where she lounged in bed.

In the photo, which can be viewed via the model’s Instagram stories, Thylane rested on her side and leaned her head against her right arm. Her left arm held onto her phone, which snapped the selfie. She wore a simple T-shirt in a soft white color that complemented her sun-kissed skin. The shirt featured a classic crew neckline and short sleeves. It was slightly cropped, with a hem that ended just above her waist to show off a small sliver of her midriff.

Thylane styled her hair into a messy bun and accessorized with two golf cuff bracelets on her right wrist. She was surrounded by plush white pillows, which added to the coziness of the upload. Since the selfie was Thylane’s reflection in the bedside mirror, a few knick-knacks were also visible, including a box of tissues and a bottle of water.

The walls of the locale were decorated with warm wood paneling, and in the corner of the mirror was the image of a crescent moon.

This is not the first time that the French model has shared a selfie from bed. For example, she had previously stunned fans by uploading a similar picture to Instagram where she lay down on a bed while wearing a cheetah-print bandeau and sporting an almost identical hairstyle.

It was also not the only Instagram story that was posted over the past 24 hours. In addition to the bedroom snap, Thylane also posted other images about her glamorous life.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

For example, one upload showed a luxurious swimming pool that had dark mood lighting and soft lanterns along the sides.

Another was a video of her friend riding a skateboard along the Seine in Paris. Though Thylane did not show herself in the clip, it was likely she too was skateboarding since she was effortlessly keeping up with her companion.

Last but not least, Thylane also shared a video of a cake sent to her by designer Tommy Hilfiger. The cake had three tiers in red, white, and blue, and each spun around to add a fun toy-like vibe to the dessert. A ribbon around the box read Joyeux Noël — the French version of Merry Christmas.

Thylane had previously won headlines after wowing fans by cosplaying the character Tokyo from Netflix’s Money Heist. She more recently stunned fans after sharing a picture where she wore a strapless top while trying on clothes in a dressing room, per The Inquisitr.