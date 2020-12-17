WWE Beauty Peyton Royce Flaunts Cleavage In Open Skintight Denim Bodysuit

WWE superstar Peyton Royce took to Instagram this week and showed off a fashionable denim outfit, much to the delight of her 1.8 million followers.

In the photo, the Monday Night Raw star stood in front of the mirror for a selfie, which she took on a pink phone that she held in her left hand. Royce was in an empty locker room at the time, standing in front of a wall that was made up of white tiles.

The shelf above the wall featured a row of football helmets, suggesting that she wasn’t in a WWE arena at the time. A shot of the room’s black carpet was also visible, but it was Royce who commanded most of the attention.

The wrestling beauty wore a tight denim bodysuit that accentuated her athletic physique. Royce kept her top buttons undone to reveal a significant amount of cleavage and the gold necklace she wore around her neck. The outfit was topped off with a black belt with a golden emblem in the center.

The outfit’s wrist buttons were also open, revealing a shot of Royce’s rose tattoo on her left arm. She also showed off one of her purple nails, which matched her hairstyle. The Australian beauty recently dyed her hair to the bright color, and she wore it in a curly style for the snap.

Royce revealed that her attire was inspired by Canadian fashion in the accompanying caption. The upload also went down a treat with her fans. As of this writing, the picture has gained over 93,000 likes and hundreds of complimentary comments.

“I approve this message,” wrote Trish Stratus via her own Instagram. Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer from the Great White North, and she was clearly appreciative of Royce’s fashion selection.

“Canadian tuxedo, Canadian husband, all you need now is a box of Tim Horton’s and you are set,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“All the denim,” gushed a third Instagram follower.

While many of Royce’s admirers loved her bodysuit, a lot of them were also in love with her hair. The replies section was full of praise for her bright style, which she introduced last month after being blond for a long time.

Royce has pleased her admirers on several occasions of late. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she rocked a more revealing bodysuit a few weeks ago as well. In the upload, she put on a leggy display as a “Hump Day” treat for her social media followers.