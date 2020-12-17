Taylor Swift Switched ‘Evermore’ Release Date For Paul McCartney’s Latest Album

'People do keep out of each other's way. It's a nice thing to do,' he said to Howard Stern.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, Paul McCartney shared that Taylor Swift switched the release date of her album Evermore in order to not compete with his latest, McCartney III. He explained the way that artists look out for one another in order for each to have their own space when it came to showcasing their newest music.

“I did the ‘Rolling Stone’ cover with Taylor Swift, and she just emailed me recently, and she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album. And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday’ … And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put [yours] out on the 10th. So I moved to the 18th.’ And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th. So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do,” the former Beatle said, as seen in a video on Howard Stern’s website.

This was after Paul and Howard discussed The Beatles’ longtime rivalry with the Rolling Stones and how the bands would coordinate their release dates so as not to step on each other’s toes. Paul then explained in the interview that he experienced the same thing with Taylor.

MJ Kim / Getty Images

The two spent their quarantines throughout the coronavirus pandemic creating. Taylor released Evermore on December 11 after surprising fans with the announcement of the release one day prior. Paul’s new album, McCartney III, is the third part of a musical trilogy that started with his 1970 solo album McCartney and was followed by McCartney II in 1980. Paul created the record alone in a studio with only two tech aides assisting.

Paul also said to Howard that he was usually the “schoolteacher” of The Beatles, and he took it upon himself to push the others into the recording studio. He recalled that it was okay until the other band members — John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — began to resent it. He explained that when he was a teenager, around the age of 15, he would mention he loved to write songs. Unfortunately, no one had any interest in his pastime until he met John Lennon. He told Howard in the interview that he was happy that at last, someone was interested in what he loved to do.

He also reflected on John’s death, which occurred 40 years ago on December 8, 1980. Paul noted that he always says, “Hey, John,” whenever he walks by the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home in New York City where his former bandmate’s body was laid to rest.