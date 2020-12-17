WWE Rumors: Former Champion’s Planned Return To Company Reportedly Fell Through Due To Surgery

In September, rumors suggested that former WWE Women’s Champion Melina would be officially returning to the company for the first time since she was released in 2011. While she has repeatedly denied these reports, former Survivor contestant and professional wrestler Jonny Fairplay revealed in a recent podcast appearance that there were indeed plans to hire Melina, albeit as part of the NXT roster and not Monday Night Raw as originally rumored.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co on Wednesday, Fairplay appeared on the latest edition of The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, where he told the PWTorch editor about the supposed plans for rehiring Melina. According to the reality star, he recently spent some time with NXT manager Robert Stone — who had previously invited the ex-superstar to join his eponymous faction via Twitter — and was told that he was indeed supposed to manage her. However, this move reportedly did not come to fruition because she had to undergo surgery.

“I hung out with Robbie E [Stone’s previous ring name] two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”

As noted by The Inquisitr, it didn’t take long for Melina to deny that she was returning to WWE, though about one week after the reports first circulated, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that the promoting was keeping her comeback under wraps. He also speculated that the 41-year-old made the denial because she was upset that wrestling news publications had spoiled something that was supposed to be a surprise.

Earlier this month, Melina again maintained that there was no truth to the rumors of her return, responding to a Twitter user who asked her for an update on the matter.

“The dirt sheets lie about stuff like that for clicks. That’s why I was upset a few months back. The dirt sheets lie about so much & fans deserve better,” she tweeted, adding that fans should follow people such as former WWE personalities Vickie Guerrero and Lilian Garcia and entertainment journalist Chris Van Vliet if they want accurate pro-wrestling news.

While it remains to be seen whether Melina will make a full-time comeback as part of one of the company’s three brands, she did make a guest appearance on last year’s “Raw Reunion” special episode of the red brand’s weekly show. That night, she was one of several legends who took turns briefly holding the 24/7 Championship.