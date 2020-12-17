Iskra Lawrence Chows Down On Cake In A Skimpy Bikini For Summer Throwback

The British model wowed in swimwear and lingerie for a sunny flashback.

Iskra Lawrence beat the winter cold with a sizzling summer throwback on Instagram this week. The stunning British model posted a video of memories on December 16 that showed her in lingerie and bikinis during summer photo shoots for Aerie.

The first clip showed Iskra chowing down on what appeared to be a slice of chocolate cake in slow motion. The star flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in a plunging multicolored underwired bikini top that revealed her tanned décolletage and highlighted her toned tummy.

She paired it with skimpy neon pink bottoms with two tiny strings over both hips. Iskra wore her long, blond hair down, cascading over her shoulders.

In the second clip, the star stood in front of a white background during a shoot with a number of her fellow models. They all showed off their body confidence in underwear as they shimmied with their backs to the camera.

Iskra continued to dance in the third clip. She rocked a white bra and blue undies with white slippers as she swung her hips and twerked next to a girlfriend, who wowed in a matching blue set.

In the final video, Iskra rocked another bikini, this time revealing her jaw-dropping curves in a khaki green triangle top with string ties around her neck and back. The 30-year-old paired it with patterned bottoms as she played up to the camera at the beach.

In the caption, she admitted she was missing the team and taking part in shoots for the brand alongside several emoji, including praying hands, sparkles, and a double heart symbol.

She posted the clips alongside the song “Summer” by Noah North.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the body confident model.

“Hello Body!!!!!” one person wrote with a praising hands emoji.

“Imagine being this perfect,” another commented with a loudly crying and broken heart symbol.

“Bodyyyy goals,” a third comment read.

Iskra appeared to be referencing the ongoing pandemic for being apart from the Aerie team, while the star has also been spending more time at home after giving birth to her first child in April.

She’s been very candid about motherhood on social media and posted a stunning before-and-after comparison two weeks after giving birth. Iskra shared a photo in her postpartum underwear while holding her baby next to a snap of herself pregnant in hot pink lingerie a few weeks prior.

She shared it with a lengthy caption in which she candidly opened up about the “realness of [her] journey.”