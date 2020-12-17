NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon & PJ Tucker Could Be Headed To Warriors For Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Days before the 2020-21 NBA season officially begins, several interesting trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a blockbuster deal that could enable the Golden State Warriors to land two reliable veterans from the Houston Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would send a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and Alen Smailagic to the Rockets in exchange for Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker, and a 2021 first-round pick.

As of now, the Warriors haven’t shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Wiggins, but the suggested deal would undeniably intrigue them. By sacrificing an inconsistent player with only a year of playoff experience, Golden State would be landing two reliable veterans in Gordon and Tucker, who are battle-tested in the postseason.

“Eric Gordon is a big-time shooter but he is more than that. He has the ability to create his own shot off the dribble or get in the lane and score at the rim. That would fill a needed hole with Klay Thompson sidelined for the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season. Tucker is more of a catch-and-shoot option from beyond the arc. He was seen much in Houston spotting up in the corner waiting for a ball-handler to break down the defense and kick it out to him from long range. He would be a great bench option for the Warriors in the upcoming season.”

Tim Warner / Getty Images

Gordon would be a great addition to the Warriors, especially now that Klay Thompson is set to miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season due to injury. He may not be as good as Thompson, but he’s somewhat capable of filling the huge hole he left on the offensive end of the floor. Gordon would give Golden State a veteran sharpshooter who could excel on the court with or without the ball in his hands.

With the years he spent with James Harden in Houston, Gordon wouldn’t have a hard time making himself comfortable with an All-Star caliber point guard like Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Tucker would give the Warriors a frontcourt reinforcement capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Tucker could either serve as the primary backup for Draymond Green or as his frontcourt partner if coach Steve Kerr decides to use a small-ball strategy.

Aside from Gordon and Tucker, the proposed scenario would also allow the Warriors to acquire a future first-round pick. They could use it to add another young and promising talent to the roster or as trade chip to add a quality veteran that would complement their core players.