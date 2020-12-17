Carrie Underwood Reveals World-Famous Legs In Tiny Shorts While Lunging

The country star flashed her enviable pins.

Carrie Underwood put her world-famous toned legs on full display in a stunning photo posted to Instagram this week. The country star lunged and revealed her muscular pins while at a play park with her son.

The photo, shared to the official account of her fitness app Fit52 on December 16, showed Carrie with one foot on the steps of the wooden jungle gym and the other on the bark covered floor as she got in a workout during family time.

Her tanned legs glowed as she proudly flaunted her gym-honed thighs and firm calves in tiny pink shorts. The skimpy bottoms featured a tulip-style bottom high on her upper leg and were partly covered by her sporty navy jacket. Carrie partially unzipped her top to give a glimpse at her décolletage and rolled up the sleeves to reveal a smartwatch on her left wrist.

The mom-of-two had her signature long, blond hair pulled back in braids and placed both hands on her slim waist, flashing her black wedding band and light manicure.

She kept things sporty in black-and-gray lace-up sneakers and flashed a big smile as she glanced over her shoulder at her son, 5-year-old Isaiah Fisher, while he climbed up the frame. The youngster looked adorable in a light green tank top, blue-and-green shorts, and black sandals.

In the caption, Fit52 gave a shout-out to “busy moms” and let them know how much they are appreciated, no matter how many workouts they fit into their week.

The comments section featured plenty of grateful messages.

“Thank you! I needed to hear that,” one Instagram user wrote with a red heart.

“I sooo needed to hear that,” another comment read.

“Even as they get older, it’s still a juggling act!! But what a great post, thank you!” a third wrote.

The upload proved a hit, amassing more than 2,300 likes.

The snap marked a rare appearance of one of her kids. The star recently opened up about why she does not post too many photos or videos of Isaiah and his 1-year-old brother Jacob.

She and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, often have discussions about what they should and should not share on social media when it comes to their children.

“I would never want anything I do or post or whatever to come back to haunt them or embarrass them when they’re older,” Carrie admitted to Entertainment Tonight Canada.