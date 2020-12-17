Holly Sonders Flaunts Bare Breasts Under Skimpy Mini Dress: ‘My Body Is My Business’

Brunette beauty Holly Sonders has been giving her Instagram followers plenty of sultry snaps to get excited about this week, and she continued flaunting her incredible curves with a sexy update on Thursday morning. The post showed her going braless under a mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Holly looked dressed for business in the titillating garb, which was a shade of baby blue. The chic number had a double-breasted design with a hemline that cut off at the middle of her thighs. With two rows of buttons on the front and the top button sitting below her chest, the garment put plenty of cleavage on display. She completed the look with nude, stiletto peep-toe heels.

The model styled her hair in loose curls and wore it over one of her shoulders.

The popular influencer shared two photos in the update, which captured her standing in a foyer in front of a doorway. The images captured her entire body, giving fans a nice look at her long, lean legs. According to the geotag, she was in Orange Country, California, for the photo shoot.

In the first picture, Holly faced the camera with her legs crossed. She looked off to one side while she placed her hands near the top button on the front of her dress.

Holly turned up the heat in the second photo. The top button on her outfit was undone and the camera caught her opening it up, revealing quite a bit more of her breasts and flat abdomen. She looked downward with a pouty expression on her face.

In the caption, she wrote that her “body is my business,” while crediting her mind for making it work.

The update generated a variety of comments, with most of them being compliments.

“You are very gorgeous what ever you do is your business don’t let anyone tell you any different,” one admirer commented.

“I love the inner confidence and work ethic… men and women, but those legs of yours, wow!” wrote a second follower, adding a winking emoji.

“You look Stunning Miss Holly! And yes you are a strong woman!” a third fan chimed in.

“That’s why I look forward to your wonderful photos each morning to start my day correctly!!” joked a fourth Instagram user with several kiss emoji.

Earlier in the month, Holly took things to another level when she shared a couple of snaps that saw her rocking a pair of fishnet pants while going topless.