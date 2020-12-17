‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Ridge Agonizes Over Thomas & Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 18 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will agonize over his children. Both Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have been through so much. Has he failed them as a father?

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate Ridge doesn’t know where it all went wrong for his kids.

Brooke Stands By Her Man

Ridge loves his children. Although they’re adults, the dressmaker knows that they still need his support especially because their mother is on another continent. Both of them have been through so much in the last few months, and he may feel burnt out.

Just a few months ago, Steffy was battling with addiction. They had to stage an intervention to get her to admit that she was abusing prescription painkillers.

Now Thomas is in the hospital after he suffered from a subdural hematoma. He had been hallucinating for weeks and told nobody about what he was experiencing.

The dressmaker breaks down as he considers each child and how much they have been through. He wants them to succeed as adults, but they seem to be floundering instead.

Luckily, he can count on Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for support. She stands by her husband and lets him know that he is a wonderful father. He has been there for his kids when many other dads would have walked away. She knows that Thomas and Steffy will be fine, they just need a little support right now.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas makes a startling admission of truth to Ridge. pic.twitter.com/jepbrHanrS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 15, 2020

Ridge Confesses Thomas’s Lie

Ridge opens up to his wife and tells her how guilty he feels, per The TV Guide. Although he’s been there for Steffy and Thomas as adults, he was an absent father. They grew up without the stability of a nuclear family and that impacted them.

He also shares that Brooke had been right about Thomas. His son never stopped caring about Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and still has feelings for her. As seen in the image above, Thomas recently confessed that he may always love Hope. However, he has no intention of pursuing Hope or breaking up her marriage.

Now that Brooke knows that Thomas was affected by a subdural hematoma, she may be more forgiving. Previously, she couldn’t stand the designer. Now, she may understand that the pressure on his brain was causing him to act erratically.

Brooke also knows that she nearly lost her marriage because their children came between them before. This time around, it appears as if she wants to put Ridge ahead of their kids. They pledged their love forever and she never wants to lose him again.