Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Booty-Baring Lingerie & Santa Hat While Posing In Front Of A Christmas Tree

Vicky Aisha was Christmas-ready in a sizzling Instagram post shared with her numerous fans December 15, which saw the bombshell striking a sultry pose while displaying her voluptuous assets in front of a decked tree. The buxom blonde opted to spotlight her bodacious booty in the snap, rocking cheeky red satin lingerie that bared her buns — and a Santa hat to top off the hot look.

The Aussie beauty looked like a total smokeshow as she gazed over her shoulder with an alluring stare and a beaming smile. She cocked her hip and parted her thighs, presenting her shapely posterior to the camera. The scanty bottoms gathered upward, exposing the swell of her backside and showing off her hip thanks to their incredible high cut. The number was a high-rise design that clung tightly to her midriff, accentuating her waist and emphasizing her thick behind by comparison.

On her upper half, Vicky wore a matching bra that provided a little more coverage to her curvaceous figure. The item had underwire cups for support and a deep cut that teased a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The set showcased the model’s taut midsection and gave fans a peek at her supple back, while also leaving the tattoos on her shoulder, arm, hip, and buttock on show.

Vicky flaunted her sleeve tattoo as she raised her arm at waist level and draped her palm over her tummy. Her long, golden tresses cascaded from under the hat, spilling over her back. The babe posed against a fiery-red backdrop that flattered her seductive lingerie. The glossy satin fabric sported a festive shimmer that drew even more attention to her ample curves, which was matched by the dazzling golden baubles adorning the Christmas tree.

The 29-year-old penned a flirty caption for her post, which incorporated a suggestive line from the “Santa Baby” holiday hit song. She added a playful touch with a winking face and included a seasonal emoji to illustrate her festive prop.

The photo was a big hit with her 2.6 million followers, racking up close to 31,000 likes. Vicky’s online admirers also flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to wish the model happy holidays in advance.

“Such an absolute babe,” said cosplay model Erica Fett, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a string of hearts.

“Bootifull ur [sic] perfect vicky xoxox,” remarked another Instagram user.

“You’re the best Christmas present babe,” gushed another smitten fan.

“Can I be your elf? Haha!” quipped a fourth devotee.

The update came just two days after Vicky shared another Christmas-themed post, wherein she flashed her tremendous cleavage in a super low-cut buckle bralette. That upload, which can be viewed here, earned her over 26,800 likes.