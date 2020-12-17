Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Replicate Janet Jackson & Tupac Shakur’s ‘Poetic Justice’ Characters For Music Video

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have collaborated with each other once again. Their latest single, “Body Language,” which also features rapper Ty Dolla $ign is taken from Sean’s 2020 studio album Detroit 2.

The trio all star in the music video, which was released on Wednesday night. The video sees Sean and Aiko replicate some well-known scenes from famous movies, one of which included John Singleton’s iconic Poetic Justice.

The 1993 film starred chart-topping entertainer Janet Jackson and deceased rapper Tupac Shakur. The MTV Movie Award-winning cult classic is not only remembered for its adored actors but also it’s nostalgic ’90s fashion.

For Aiko’s most recent Instagram post, she shared a snapshot of her and Sean in their costumes.

Jackson’s character Justice was known for her beautiful long dark braided hair, which Aiko recreated. She placed a black hat on top of her locks and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. The “Bed Peace” hitmaker wore a navy button-up jersey-style top with short sleeves that had “Slauson” written across the front in white capital letters.

Shakur played the role of Lucky, who was a postman. Sean rocked a short-sleeved light blue shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. He wore a matching cap backward, as the character did throughout the movie. Sean placed a bag around his shoulder and accessorized himself with a small nose stud and earrings.

Aiko’s post caught the attention of many within 14 hours, racking up more than 472,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her 11.7 million followers.

On Twitter, fans were quick to express their thoughts on the duo recreating scenes from Poetic Justice.

“Jhené Aiko as Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice is a cultural reset,” one user tweeted.

“Jhene Aiko’s new video. Poetic Justice is my fave,” another person shared in a tweet, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I love how Big Sean and Jhene Aiko paid homage to “Poetic Justice” in the Body Language video. Nicely done,” remarked a third admirer on Twitter.

On YouTube, the video has been watched over 700,000 times within 19 hours.

Sean and Aiko have both been in a relationship for several years and are no strangers to sharing their love for one another.

As previously reported by BBC, Aiko earned herself three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards — Best R&B Performance for “Lightning & Thunder” and Best Progressive R&B Album and Album of the Year for Chilombo.

The songstress was congratulated by Sean via Twitter, whose single “Deep Reverence” is also up for Best Rap Performance.

“Congrats to you baby! Well deserved @JheneAiko!!!!” he said.