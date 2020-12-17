‘DWTS’ Pros Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Are Officially American Citizens

He thanked the show in a passionate statement as the reason his whole life changed.

Dancing with the Stars pro couple Sasha Farber and Emma Slater are now officially American citizens. They shared the good news on their respective Instagram pages, posting the same photo where they stood in front of a sign that read U.S. Citizenship and Immigration underneath a seal of the Department of Homeland Security.

In the snap seen here, the couple looked dressed to impress. Sasha had on a dark blue turtleneck and black slacks. Emma wore a long, blue dress and clear heels. Sasha held an American flag between his teeth and Emma held hers in her right hand.

Sasha shared his feelings regarding this milestone in a passionate Instagram caption.

He wrote that he had dreamed of this day ever since he was a little boy in Russia watching movies. He revealed that he came to America to try out for Dancing with the Stars and called the show the reason his whole life changed.

Sasha added that he proposed to his “beautiful” wife Emma on the series, and they were married here, bought their first house, rescued a dog, and made incredible memories and so many new friends that he now calls family here in America. Now, he shared, he gets to call America his home.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

He expressed his gratitude to DWTS for believing in him and giving him a chance, and announced that he and Emma were officially United States citizens.

In closing, Sasha wrote that it was now time to bring his “mum and dad” over to be with them.

Emma’s statement, seen here, noted that she had been in the U.S. for eight years and called her experience a “whirlwind.” She expressed her gratitude and could not believe how far her passion for dance had taken her, from her life in England to DWTS and her best friend and husband, Sasha.

Many of their celebrity friends were some of the first to share in their happiness. This included Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, singer Debbie Gibson, fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro, GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee, Carrie Ann Inaba, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Nikki Bella, Daniella Karagach Pashkova, and Cheryl Burke.

Fans of the twosome added their own commentary to the post.

“U mean we have to keep you? Oh, okay,” wrote one follower.

“Yayyyyyyyyy I am so happy for the both of you you deserve this so so much, congratulations,” penned a second fan.

“Yay, so happy for you both, congratulations,” remarked a third Instagram user.