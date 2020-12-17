Laura Amy Flashes Underboob In A Sparkly Bikini Top

Laura Amy wowed her fans on Thursday, December 17, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Aussie influencer rocked a skimpy bikini that showcased her bodacious curves as she posed indoors.

In the new snapshot, Laura was dressed in scanty swimwear inside her home in Sydney. Avid fans of the model know that she enjoys taking photos of herself in different parts of her house. Notably, her apartment has several glass windows, and during the day, sunlight illuminates the whole place.

Laura was snapped in the living room and posed near a white sofa. She seemingly used the front side of her phone’s camera to take the saucy selfie. The babe angled her upper body slightly to the side as she tugged at her thong, pulling the band upward. She looked straight into the lens and offered a seductive gaze and pouty lips.

Laura sported a sparkly bikini top with triangle cups that were cut so small they barely contained her voluptuous chest. As a result, a hint of underboob was on display. A glimpse of sideboob was also evident from certain angles. Despite the size, the cups were fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline showcased an ample amount of cleavage. The thin straps went over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

While the bottoms were cut off from view in the snapshot, they were seen in another Instagram picture and appeared to match. The waistline sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her midsection. The high leg cuts helped highlight her slender hips, as well as her thighs. The color of her bathing suit was a nice contrast to her tanned complexion.

Laura wore her highlighted brunette tresses in a low ponytail with a center part. She styled the ends in loose waves and left a few tendrils of hair down, which framed her face. She sported a ring with her sexy ensemble and nothing else. The hottie painted her long nails with brown polish.

In the caption, Laura expressed how grateful she is to the people that helped her achieve perfect skin, beautiful lashes, and nice hair. She also tagged their respective Instagram pages in the post.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 7,100 likes and upward of 210 comments in just under a day. Some of her avid online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display. Countless followers were speechless and opted to use a combination of emoji.

“For me, I appreciate you and your constant updates. Thank you,” a fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful!!” gushed another admirer.