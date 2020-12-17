Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Delighted’ To Share Stunning Christmas Card Featuring Their Three Children

Prince William and Kate Middleton were delighted to share a stunning Christmas card that features the royal couple and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The photo showed how much the youngest members of the brood have changed over the past year and how similar they are in looks to their gorgeous parents.

In the photograph, an annual event for the royals, William and Kate were seated on a hay bale in front of a large pile of chopped wood. The couple, who have been married nine years, looked content as they surrounded themselves with their three children. The image was taken by Matt Porteous as noted in the caption.

Kate wore a cranberry-colored sweater over a collared shirt with jeans and boots. Charlotte, who shares looks similar to her father, had on an outfit that mirrored her mother’s. Her adorable gray sweater had a graphic atop it of a snowy scene. That was paired with leggings and knee-high boots with furry trim.

Prince William donned a casual look similar to that of his wife, wearing a thin-knit cable knit atop a blue denim colored shirt and jeans. His son Prince George on the left wore a coordinated set of brown pants and shirt, and his little brother, who had the brightest smile of the whole family and was the star of the photograph, had on a blue sweater and green-toned pants.

Fans of the royal brood were thrilled to see how much the children had grown up. They were last featured on the couple’s Instagram page on December 12 seen here when their family unit attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, held to thank key workers and their families for their efforts this year throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Although not masked as they walked the red carpet, William and Kate wore face coverings when they met the performers in the sequence of photos.

Royal watchers adored the image and shared their own wishes for a wonderful holiday season for the brood.

“Oh my, Charlotte looks just like the queen, she is lovely,” penned one fan.

“Gorgeous! Thank you for spreading cheer this festive season! Happy Holidays to the Cambridge’s!” exclaimed a second follower.

“George looks like Diana’s side, Charlotte looks like The Queen, and Louis looks like Kate! Beautiful family,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I’ve been waiting to share this picture, it’s beautiful! Look at how big the kids have got, have a lovely Christmas everyone,” wrote a fourth fan.