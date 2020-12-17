Tarsha Whitmore Displays Ample Cleavage & Sizzling Bikini-Clad Bod While Posing In The Sand

Tarsha Whitmore was back in a bikini on Instagram Thursday, December 17, flaunting her voluptuous figure poolside for a smoking-hot update that treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage and dangerous curves. The Aussie hottie was snapped next to a row of neatly arranged chaise lounge chairs that faced the water, claiming one seat as her own but choosing to pose down in the sand at the foot of the chair.

The 20-year-old was sitting on her hip with both legs folded to the side. She rested one hand on her knee and leaned her other palm against the flat cushion that covered the chair’s metal frame, all the while shooting a kittenish gaze at the camera. The pose highlighted her shapely thighs and accentuated the swell of her hips, while also allowing her to showcase her flawlessly manicured nails.

One of Tarsha’s knees was coated in a fine layer of sand, which also dusted the back side of her legs. The babe was a short distance from the pool, its shimmering, aqua-toned water beautifully complementing her dark-green swimwear.

“Very cool with the sand around the pool like that,” one fan appreciated the setup in the comments section of the post.

“So insanely beautiful girl,” another Instagram user complimented Tarsha’s alluring appearance.

The sizzling blonde rocked a scanty two-piece swimsuit featuring narrow, triangle-shaped cups that left her perky chest largely exposed. The ruched top boasted a plunging neckline that bared the entirety of her cleavage, while also teasing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The hot look also included an outrageously high-cut bottom that stretched above her hips, showing off her curvy pins. The item came with a scooped waistline that displayed her tummy and revealed her belly button piercing.

The stunner accessorized with a chic pointy manicure, painting her nails a pale-pink color that flattered her swimsuit. She appeared to be wearing hair extensions, showing off her luxuriant mane perfectly coiffed in well-defined curls that tumbled over her shoulders. Tarsha credited the classy look to the Hair Heaven Emporium — her go-to option for extensions and sumptuous curls — and tagged local brand VDM as the maker of her bikini.

The model added a Cairns, Queensland, Australia geotag to her post, reeling in an enthused reaction from her local fans.

“Stop, can’t believe your in Cairns! I live here xx,” said one person.

“You’re here in My hometown!! Let me know if you need any tips on where to go,” chimed in another follower.

The update came just four days after Tarsha flaunted her bombshell curves in an even skimpier aqua bikini while hopping up on a chaise lounge and spreading her knees open.