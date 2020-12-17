‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Hope Receives Some Unexpected Praise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 17 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will receive some unexpected praise. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will thank her for everything that she has done for his son. B&B daily spoilers indicate Ridge will show his appreciation to Hope for standing by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Ridge Thanks Hope

Thomas isn’t the only person who’s overwhelmed by Hope’s goodness. Ridge also needs to thank her for everything that she has done for his family. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) told him that if it had not been for her quick intervention, Thomas could have died. He’s grateful that she was there during the crisis.

The dressmaker is also thankful that she acted with compassion. Even when she saw that Thomas was hallucinating, she stayed by his side and tried to calm him down.

Hope is still at the hospital making sure that Thomas is okay. Even Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have left, but she wants to support Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) father. She promised Thomas that she would be there for him and she’s sticking to her word.

"I love you Steffy, but I love Hope too." – Liam #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aJXZ1HCVqA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 16, 2020

Thomas’ Feelings Cause Concern

When Thomas was praising Hope, Ridge noted that his son still carried a torch for the blonde. Thomas admitted that he would always love Hope but would not pursue her. He respected her marriage and the family that she was building with Liam.

Ridge blamed the hallucinations on the subdural hematoma. He also wishes that Thomas will be able to move on from Douglas’ mother.

Of course, Hope will be touched when Ridge thanks her for being there for Douglas’ dad, per The TV Guide. She just wants to do the right thing by him even though he acted despicably in the past. She hopes that he will recover soon because his son needs him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that while Ridge and Hope discuss Thomas’ future, Liam and Steffy will consider their next steps. They are feeling guilty after recently hitting the sack. While Liam wants to come clean, Steffy has convinced him to keep quiet. They need to decide on the way forward since they have both discovered they still have feelings for each other, as seen above. Will they really be able to stay away from one another, or was their night of passion just a hint of things to come?