‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Sun Crowned The Winner & Revealed To Be A Country Singing Superstar

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer crowned its fourth winner on Fox. The hit show has had viewers guessing like crazy over the past couple of months and finally revealed who the remaining three contestants were.

As the weeks have gone on, the Sun has continued to make a huge impression on viewers at home and the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — with their jaw-dropping vocals.

For their debut performance, they sang Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and instantly proved that they were a talented female songstress who definitely performs for a living.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was a lot of speculation for who the Sun could be.

For one of their clue packages, they said that when they “sprung into existence,” they felt like the center of the universe. Throughout the clip, a gold card member was shown as well as a jaguar in another frame. At the beginning of their career, they enjoyed stardom but started to feel the pressure as time went on. The visual showed the Sun on top of the world with trees that morphed into what looked like a Mickey Mouse head. They felt “frozen” after they went into a deep depression but have now transformed into a “ray of light.”

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera, who both rose to fame at a young age and through the Disney franchise, were very popular guesses.

However, all the clues seemed to add up to a completely different singer.

Last night, the Sun had everyone in tears after singing Brandi Carlile’s “The Story.” They expressed that the best part of the show has been allowing viewers to feel their essence without the preconceptions people may have had of them.

The Sun made the final two with Mushroom, who was also tough competition. However, they still managed to take home the winning trophy and became the show’s second female winner. The winning moment can be watched on Talent Recap’s YouTube channel.

When it came down for the panel to give their final guesses, Scherzinger and McCarthy both believed it was the two-time Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes while Jeong went with a different young star, Mandy Moore. Thicke said actress Katherine McPhee.

Scherzinger and McCarthy were both proven to be correct as Rimes was revealed when unmasked.

The 38-year-old admitted that she didn’t expect the show to be such hard work but still had a “blast.” The “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” chart-topper explained that The Masked Singer helped her rediscover the reason as to why she wanted to become a singer, which is to give and receive love.