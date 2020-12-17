‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Crocodile Revealed To Be A Legendary Boy Band Member

The finale of The Masked Singer aired on Fox on Wednesday night meaning the remaining three contestants were all unmasked. The 4th season has seen the likes of Tori Kelly and Mickey Rourke take part.

Coming in third place last night was Crocodile, who has continued to wow viewers and the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — with their versatility and well-trained vocals.

For their debut appearance, they rocked out to Bon Jovi’s hit “It’s My Life,” which was described as “electrifying” by Scherzinger. During another week, they sang Britney Spears’ “Toxic” with full choreography.

Their clue packages over the past couple of episodes have helped give away their identity bit by bit.

Crocodile said that while growing up in Hollywood, they were forced to develop a thick skin. A rainbow, an Italian flag, and a Las Vegas aesthetic were shown throughout the clips. They hinted they had two children and stated that after their first paycheck of $100, the dreams they had of being a star became true shortly after.

From the beginning, the panelists were confident in thinking that Crocodile is an established singer from a boy band.

Scherzinger went with 98 Degrees star Nick Lachey while McCarthy and Thicke assumed it might be New Kids on the Block member Donny Wahlberg.

Last night, Crocodile saved their most emotional performance for the finale and sang Journey’s “Open Arms.”

The panel was stunned by their performance and gave them a standing ovation.

Despite their show-stopping performance, it was enough for Crocodile to remain in the competition. They came in third place, taking home the bronze medal.

When it came down to the panelist’s final guesses, Jeong said Lachey while Scherzinger said Jordan Knight.

Thicke also believed it was a member of a boy band and went with Backstreet Boys’ Howie D. McCarthy agreed on thinking it was someone from the same group and said Nick Carter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the show have been expressing via social media that Crocodile is Carter and was proven to be correct. The-40-year old was underneath the glittery pink costume and stated that he had to pull out every trick on the show due to the amount of talent that took part.

After his reveal, Carter announced on Twitter that he has been busy working on his solo music.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been working with some amazing writers & producers who are helping me explore a new sound with my solo music.”

On December 18, he will release a new single, “80s Movie.”