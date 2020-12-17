Tahlia Skaines Flashes Sandy Booty While Lying Face-Down On The Beach: ‘Just Having A Nap’

Australian model Tahlia Skaines tantalized her Instagram followers with a sizzling view of her thong-clad booty in her latest Instagram share on Thursday, December 17, which portrayed the blond bombshell enjoying some down-time at the beach. In the snap, the 23-year-old was seemingly asleep as she sprawled face-down on the shore and rested her head on her forearms. She wore a skimpy white bikini that perfectly displayed her pert posterior, showing off her peachy buns which were dusted in sand. Tahlia humorously captioned the shot to indicate that she had laid down for a nap, prompting gushing reactions from her fans.

“What a mood,” said fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“Mermaid came out on the shore,” remarked another Instagram user, who enthusiastically left four mermaid emoji.

“What an amazing view,” raved a third person.

“This is everything,” declared a fourth fan, ending their message with a crown emoji.

Tahlia’s sculpted figure almost filled the frame, leaving a narrow stretch of turquoise sea and bright, blue sky on display while her sizzling curves took center-stage. Her stomach rested flat against the beach, whereas her cocked shoulders propelled her bust slightly upward, giving fans a quick peek at her chest. The downward angle of the shot allowed her hourglass shape to be captured in full. However, what the photo truly spotlighted was the model’s heart-shaped, nearly-bare derrière, which protruded upward as a result of her pose. The babe kicked up her feet, crisscrossing her lower legs as she suspended them in the air. Her bare soles were coated in a fine layer of sand to match the sandy look of her backside.

Tahlia paired her thong with a halterneck top that left her supple back largely exposed. The item accentuated her taut midsection, tying behind her neck with a thick bow. Her tiny waist was showcased between the top and the low-rise bikini bottoms, which stretched above her hips.

The Aussie hottie pulled up her hair into a messy bun, which was secured with a white scrunchie to match her bathing suit. She coordinated her manicure with her swimwear and rocked a chic beaded bracelet on her only visible wrist.

The eye-popping photo received a lot of attention from her online admirers, racking up more than 5,100 likes and 66 comments in the first two hours.

The upload came in continuation of a series of sweltering bikini posts that saw Tahlia flaunting her fantastic curves in revealing swimsuits, the most recent of which being a cleavage-baring, polka-dot two-piece she showcased December 15.