NBA Rumors: Signing Kawhi Leonard In 2021 Free Agency ‘Not Out Of The Question’ For Miami Heat

After failing to recruit him to Los Angeles, will Leonard join forces with Butler in Miami in the 2021 free agency?

In a recent article, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports talked about the teams that were preserving salary cap space to chase Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency. These include the Miami Heat. Since the successful acquisition of Jimmy Butler last summer, the Heat have been active on the market, searching for another superstar that would boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and end their years of title drought.

Though Antetokounmpo recently signed a massive contract extension with the Bucks, Rohrbach believes that the Heat shouldn’t give up on their hopes of adding another legitimate superstar to their roster since there would still be some interesting names on the free agency market next offseason, including Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. If the Clippers fall short of achieving their main goal next season and Leonard starts getting frustrated with the team, Rohrbach thinks that signing “The Klaw” in the 2021 free agency is “not out of the question” for the Heat.

“It may still be worth the cost to add a third star of any ilk alongside Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, considering how close they came to winning a championship without one. But the free-agent talent pool is shallow if Kawhi Leonard returns to the Los Angeles Clippers. Remember, Leonard reached out to Jimmy Butler about a potential partnership in L.A. before the focus turned to Paul George, so recreating that scenario is not out of the question if the chemistry on the Clippers remains sour.”

There’s indeed a realistic chance for Leonard to part ways with the Clippers next summer. He may remain committed to the Clippers right now but if they fail to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender once again, he could start to realize that Paul George isn’t the player that could help him win his third championship ring. As Rohrbach noted, George wasn’t the only superstar that Leonard tried to recruit to the Clippers last offseason, but also Butler.

Bringing Leonard to South Beach wouldn’t be easy for the Heat. With their limited salary cap space, they would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers to create enough room for “The Klaw.” However, once they succeed to acquire him, they would in no doubt become the heavy favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals every year. Leonard wouldn’t only give Miami a very reliable scoring option, but also one of the best defenders in the league.

Aside from Leonard, other big names that Miami could target next offseason include Jrue Holiday of the Bucks and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers.