Kelly Ripa Hilariously Unwraps A Very Saucy Christmas Gift: ‘It’s Once Every 10 Years, Calm Down’

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star showed off a surprising present.

Kelly Ripa surprised her fans as she unwrapped an early Christmas gift.

The Live Wih Kelly and Ryan co-host took to her Instagram page to share a short video of two wrapped presents with a red gift bag perched on top of them. A cozy fire could be seen roaring in the fireplace in the background as a snippet from the holiday classic “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” played.

The camera zoomed in as Kelly reached in the bag to reveal its surprising contents: A boxed McRib sandwich from McDonald’s. The former All My Children star opened the box to showcase the saucy sandwich for her 2.8 million followers.

In the caption, Kelly joked that Christmas came early for her this year. She also forewarned her critics to pipe down, as the fast food sandwich only comes around every decade or so.

Fans reacted to Kelly’s saucy present in the comments section. Some said it made them hungry for burgers and fries from the chain restaurant, while others wanted a fancy presentation just like the talk show host’s.

“I want my McD’s served in a Christmas bag from now on, please!!” one commenter said.

Others accused Kelly of plugging the product as part of an endorsement deal with the famous fast food chain.

“YOU’RE DEFINITELY BEING PAID FOR THIS AD AND PRETENDING,” one skeptic wrote.

“This is NOT an ad, this is a Christmas gift from [ABC TV],” Kelly fired back.

Other commenters said they couldn’t picture Kelly eating something like a McRib sandwich and begged her not to bite into it.

“You are NOT eating that. Are you???’ one follower wanted to know.

“Noooooo!” wrote another. “Is that similar to coal in your stocking?”

Another fan joked that the talk show star should change her name to “Kelly Riba.”

As for the sandwich in question, the McRib, a boneless pork patty doused with barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles, made its debut on McDonald’s menus in the 1980s, according to USA Today. The sandwich disappeared from the chain’s menu for years and hasn’t been available nationwide since 2012. Even now, the McRib is only back for a limited run.

In addition to showing off her early Christmas present, Kelly recently shared a photo of her family’s holiday photo card with her social media fans. While the Live star and her husband Mark Consuelos did not appear on the card, the professionally photographed greeting featured two shots of their children Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.