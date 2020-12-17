Jilissa Zoltko Tugs At Her Bikini Top & Exposes Ample Cleavage: ‘Spa Day’

Blond beauty Jilissa Zoltko stunned her 956,000 Instagram followers today with a smoking hot update. The American model rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that flaunted her flawless body and ample assets.

Jilissa rocked a skimpy bikini top that boasted triangle cups. Despite the light color, the garment seemed fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from exposure. Although, the cups were cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. Its plunging neckline also gave a nice look at her decolletage. Thin straps clung to her neck with another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that stretched high over her curvy hips, accentuating her killer figure. Its waistline sat several inches below her belly button, and it helped highlight her flat stomach. Like the top, the swimwear also had strings that were tied on the sides.

In the first photo, Jilissa was photographed enjoying the swimming pool in her scanty attire. The overhead shot featured the babe standing on the shallow part of the pool with her legs dipped in water. She placed her left leg on the ledge while holding onto the railing. She spiced things up by tugging at her bikini top, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her fans. She looked to the side with a big smile on her face.

In the second pic, Jilissa stood sideways with most of her backside directed to the camera. The stance made her perky booty stand out. She positioned her hands in front of her midsection and angled her face sideways, which showed her smiling with her eyes closed.

Jilissa wore her long hair down and parted in the center. For the occasion, she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle with some very loose waves at the ends. She accessorized with a pair of dainty stud earrings, a gold bangle, and a ring.

Jilissa wrote something about her day and revealed that her two-piece swimsuit came from PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand in the caption.

According to the geotag, the hottie was at the St. Regis Resort & Spa in Aspen, Colorado.

Her online admirers loved the newest update, as it earned more than 54,900 likes and over 710 comments — and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Fellow influencers and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to write compliments. Most of them told her she looked beautiful and sexy. Other fans were short on words but still expressed their admiration by using a trail of emoji.

“You’re so perfect,” a fellow model commented.

“I am literally speechless. You are so hot!!” wrote another follower.