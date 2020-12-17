Demi Rose Puts Buns On Display While Wearing Skimpy Swimsuit And Thigh-High Boots: ‘Lara Who?’

Instagram sensation Demi Rose has once again put her insane curves on display in order to wow her 15.4 million followers. The update, which went live on the early hours of Thursday, December 17, saw the model rocking a skintight one-piece outfit as she stood in front of a lavish landscape. However, for many of her fans, the view was focused entirely on her buxom figure.

In the caption she made a reference to Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, indicating that she resembled the character. She also revealed by way of the geotag that the stunning pics were taken in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

Demi wore a black bathing suit that featured a thong back. In the first snap, this meant that her perfectly rounded derriere was the center of attention as she stood on a balcony overlooking the national park.

The second snap revealed a dramatically plunging neckline that left little to the imagination as it showed off plenty of Demi’s cleavage. The outfit clung tightly to her hourglass figure as Demi stood with her legs spread and her hands resting firmly on her hips.

On her feet, she wore matching thigh-high boots. The shoes were high-heeled and loose-fitting, hanging down and scrunching to her knee on one leg.

She wore a cap over her dark locks, which were pulled back into a plait. This further helped to perpetuate the Lara Croft lookalike situation.

Demi’s followers quickly responded after she posted the images. Within a single hour, the set had already racked up an impressive 128,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“I thank God for sending us @demirose,” a follower wrote in the comments section.

“Lara Hot,” another fan joked in reference to Demi’s caption.

“Perfection,” one user simply stated.

“Wow amazing pictures,” a fourth person wrote, then followed up with a long string of various emoji.

It seemed that many were so overcome by the stunning images that they opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to show how they felt. The most popular ones used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the content, there were plenty of instances of the peach emoji as well.

Demi often flaunts her curvaceous body when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram sensation lounged poolside in a scandalously cut swimsuit earlier in the week. The checker-print bathing suit plunged down so low in the front that it barely covered her ample assets, much to the delight of her dedicated supporters.