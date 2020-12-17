Jade Grobler Shows Off Killer Curves In A Skimpy Bikini At Whitehaven Beach

Jade Grobler made her 1.1 million followers happy with a brand new bikini update published to her Instagram page on December 15. The social media influencer spent time at the beach in Australia, soaking up some sun in a scanty two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer physique.

In the first pic, Jade was seen enjoying the warm weather, dressed in her sexy ensemble. The snap showed her full body, giving a full look at her hourglass figure. The South African model posed front and center with her legs parted and one foot on tip-toe. She raised her left hand, while her other hand hung by her side. Despite wearing sunglasses, the hottie looked straight into the lens, tilted her head to the side, and sported a big smile.

The view behind her was incredibly beautiful, featuring blue ocean water coming up to shore, fine white sand, and the sky filled with clouds. Two yachts and lush greenery were also evident in the background of the shot.

The second shot showed the babe closer to the camera. The image caught her in a candid pose where she appeared to be walking toward the photographer with her shoulders slightly hunched down. Jade was seemingly laughing at the time.

Jade flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted fully-lined cups that seemed to strain to contain her shapely breasts. The garment had a ruched look and a cut-out along the center, which showcased a glimpse of her buxom curves. It also had a deep neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. The thin straps that provided support went behind her neck.

She wore a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show plenty of skin across her toned midsection. Its high-cut design helped elongate her lean legs, making them seem longer.

Jade accessorized with a pendant necklace and several rings. Her blond locks appeared to be damp from swimming. She had a side part and let its long strands fall over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, she dropped a Sagittarius sign emoji, which relates to her upcoming birthday. Avid fans know that Jade was born in the last month of the year, and her big day falls under the zodiac sign. According to the geotag, she was at Whitehaven Beach in Whitsundays, Queensland.

Like many of her Instagram shares, this new addition proved to be a hit. As of this writing, the upload received more than 17,900 likes and over 220 comments. Countless online supporters dropped compliments and praise, mainly about her enviable body.

“So sexy!” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! What a fit body,” commented another fan.