Veronica Bielik Slays In See-Through Lace Bra In Hot New Pic

Veronica Bielik turned many heads on Tuesday, December 15, when she treated her 3 million Instagram followers to a hot new update. The Polish model and fitness personality took to the popular social media app to share a photo that saw her clad in a sexy outfit that combined lingerie and pants.

Bielik was dressed in a black bra made of semi-sheer lace. Its intricate designs prevent the garment from being entirely see-through. It featured an underwire structure that enhanced her ample cleavage. As per the tag, her lingerie was from God Save Queens.

On her lower body, Bielik sported a pair of dark pants that sat low, hugging her curvy hips and highlighting the contrast them them and her slim waist.

Bielik was captured indoors as she faced the camera. The monochromatic picture framed her from the thighs up as she stood with her legs past hips-width distance.

Bielik took one arm to her hair and tilted her head to the side slightly, looking at the camera with soft eyes and lips parted in a half smile. According to the website, the snap was taken in Warsaw in her native Poland.

In the caption, she noted that this was a snippet from an older photo shoot and used the opportunity to ask her fans if they like the black-and-white version of the photos.

The post was a hit with her fanbase. Within a day of going live, it has garnered more than 165,000 likes and upwards of 1,900 comments. Her followers flocked to the comments section to shower Bielik with compliments and to express their admiration for her.

“There are not words for describe your beauty,” one user wrote.

“I love that it brings out your eyes and smile,” replied another fan.

“Wow Veronica you are looking so beautiful as always [two heart-eyes emoji] I am not a big fan of black-and-white shots but when it’s you in it, it automatically becomes my favorite ☺☺ Have a wonderful day,” a third follower added.

“Awesome smile and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in black,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

