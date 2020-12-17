Natalie Roser Smolders In Sheer Lace Lingerie, Tugs At Her Panties

Natalie Roser stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 16, with her most recent update. The Australian Maxim model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself rocking a skimpy lingerie that had her fans turning their heads.

Roser rocked a nude two-piece made from semi-sheer lace. The bra featured classic triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, showcasing plenty of cleavage. The panties were almost entirely see-through, but they included a detail in lace that gave them a bit of cover. It boasted a G-string back that bared Roser’s tight buns.

She wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that fell over her shoulders.

For the slideshow, Roser posed indoors as she stood next to a corner, which created an interesting composition. In the first, she faced the camera while flashing a gorgeous wide smile at the viewer. She tugged at the side straps of her lingerie bottoms as she posed with her legs together. In the second shot, Roser turned her back toward the camera to show the back of her undergarments.

Roser used the caption space to announce the arrival of the new line of Rose & Bare, the lingerie brand she founded. She shared that it now has lace items and included details of the colors she wears for reference.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within five hours, the picture has garnered more than 19,800 likes and upwards of 390 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to praise Roser’s beauty and compliment her on her new line. However, many others used the occasion to thank her for being “real” and sharing her unedited body.

“Thanks for always being so real,” one user raved.

“You look stunning @natalie_roser [red heart emoji] love the new line, so pretty!,” replied another user.

“You have such a beautiful smile and an amazing body,” a third fan chimed in.

“Your eyes are very pretty you’re a very pretty princess,” added a fourth fan.

Roser is no stranger to flaunting her fit body on her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she once again took to the photo-sharing app to post a slideshow in which she was captured rocking a flattering workout set, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. She posed outside in front of stone wall with a tree. Her light purple two-piece included a pair of booty shorts with a thick waistband. Her matching sports bra had a low-cut neckline and thin straps.